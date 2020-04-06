Baku, April 6, AZERTAC "At present, one of the key issues is that pharmacies and other retail outlets should not artificially inflate prices. The lack of masks has already led to an artificial overpricing, and sometimes masks were sold from under the counter. This should not be allowed under any circumstances and relevant state bodies need to exercise strict control," said President Ilham Aliyev as he appealed to the people of Azerbaijan. "In the event of an artificial inflation of prices, those involved will be severely punished because in the current pandemic such actions will be perceived as treason," the head of state added.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev: In the event of an artificial inflation of prices, those involved will be severely punished

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter