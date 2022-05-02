  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: It is gratifying to see today’s level of traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Poland

    02.05.2022 [15:26]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda as his country celebrates the Constitution Day.

    “It is gratifying to see today’s level of traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Poland. Our constantly broadening political, economic and humanitarian ties, high level mutual visits and our productive cooperation in various areas mirror truly the nature of our relations,” the head of state said in his message.

    “I believe that active and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries both bilaterally and within the European Union will successfully continue by our joint efforts,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

     

