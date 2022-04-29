  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: It was very important that the international community, the leading international organizations accept the new realities on the ground and it happened

    29.04.2022 [11:28]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    “The last year since we have met and discussed last April one of the important tasks in front of us was to strengthen the new realities and to work with leading international organizations to present our case, to present our vision for the region,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the international conference under the motto “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” held at ADA University.

    “And also it was very important that the international community, the leading international organizations accept the new realities on the ground, and it happened,” the head of state added.

     

