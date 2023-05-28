  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Liberation of Lachin and the timing of our meeting here today have a symbolic meaning

    28.05.2023 [11:36]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “The liberation of Lachin and the timing of our meeting here today also have a symbolic meaning. In May, Lachin was occupied, and the people of Lachin have returned to Lachin also in May – true, after 31 years, but we are back,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “In April 1993, Kalbajar was occupied as a result of the treachery of the forces that were aspiring to power and had already seized it. In April, we fully restored our territorial integrity by establishing a border checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of Lachin. So there is a link between these dates,” the Azerbaijani leader pointed out.

