President Ilham Aliyev: Our soldiers are saviors, while Armenian soldiers are occupiers

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is fighting on its own lands and you have been wounded on the path to justice. Our soldiers are saviors, while Armenian soldiers are occupiers. That is the difference. We are fighting on our own lands, while an Armenian soldier dies on the land of another state – Azerbaijan,” President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said in a meeting with servicemen wounded in the aftermath of Armenia's military provocation launched on 27 September and being treated at the Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Defense Ministry.

The head of state said: “I want to address the Armenian people and urge them not to become hostages of the ugly deeds of their leadership. Let them hold their government accountable today. They should not send their children to Azerbaijan. What is the Armenian soldier doing in Azerbaijan? We are fighting on our own lands. Our soldiers and officers are dying on their own lands, are getting wounded on their own lands, and we are liberating our own lands.”