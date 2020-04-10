  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Patients infected with coronavirus are being treated in more than 20 public hospitals

    10.04.2020 [23:44]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    "Comprehensive work has been done in the healthcare system of Azerbaijan over the course of 16 years, the professional level of doctors has increased, more than 750 healthcare institutions have been built or fully renovated. More than 5 million people in Azerbaijan undergo medical examination at the expense of the state every year," said President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council held through videoconferencing.

    "Patients infected with coronavirus are being treated in more than 20 public hospitals. The most modern hospital of our country for 575 beds, called the “Yeni klinika”, was recently made available to these patients. In March this year, three new hospitals with a total of 500 beds were commissioned in three cities of our country. These hospitals are also available to patients infected with coronavirus. There are plans to build and commission 10 modern modular-type hospitals with 200 beds each shortly," the head of state said.

    "We appreciate the achievements of our doctors and medical workers in the fight against coronavirus. The salaries of doctors serving coronavirus-infected people have been increased three, four and five times. This is a manifestation of the government’s care for doctors," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

