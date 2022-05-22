  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev, President of European Council Charles Michel hold one-on-one meeting TO BE UPDATED

    22.05.2022 [17:30]

    Brussels, May 22, AZERTAC

    A one-on-one meeting has got underway between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels.

    President of the European Council Charles Michel welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

    They then posed for photos.

     

     

