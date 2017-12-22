President Ilham Aliyev: Processes taking place in the world today support and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

“The processes taking place in the world today support and strengthen our position,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference held in Baku.

“As I have noted, our position is quite strong from the point of view of international law, history and potential. However, Europe is also faced with separatism today. Look at the steps European countries are taking in relation to separatism. Our problem is aggressive separatism,” the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that “armed Armenian gangs committed an act of genocide, forcibly occupied our lands, expelled innocent people from these lands and today are engaged in illegal activities on these lands”.

“I am absolutely sure that Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity. There are all the possibilities for that, and the latest events, the events of last year, once again show that. The territorial integrity of our country is as valuable as the territorial integrity of all other countries,” said President Ilham Aliyev.