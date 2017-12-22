    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: Processes taking place in the world today support and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position

    22.12.2017 [13:17]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    “The processes taking place in the world today support and strengthen our position,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference held in Baku.

    “As I have noted, our position is quite strong from the point of view of international law, history and potential. However, Europe is also faced with separatism today. Look at the steps European countries are taking in relation to separatism. Our problem is aggressive separatism,” the head of state said.

    President Ilham Aliyev noted that “armed Armenian gangs committed an act of genocide, forcibly occupied our lands, expelled innocent people from these lands and today are engaged in illegal activities on these lands”.

    “I am absolutely sure that Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity. There are all the possibilities for that, and the latest events, the events of last year, once again show that. The territorial integrity of our country is as valuable as the territorial integrity of all other countries,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: Processes taking place in the world today support and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Grand Mufti of Egypt: Baku conference is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to Islamic culture
    22.12.2017 [22:04]
    Grand Mufti of Egypt: Baku conference is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to Islamic culture
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan makes great contribution to Islamic solidarity
    21.12.2017 [23:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan makes great contribution to Islamic solidarity
    Diplomatic representatives of foreign countries in Azerbaijan, heads of international organizations and journalists visit Tartar district
    11.12.2017 [08:50]
    Diplomatic representatives of foreign countries in Azerbaijan, heads of international organizations and journalists visit Tartar district
    Rossiya-24 highlights Bakutel-2017 exhibition Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev responds to questions from the channel`s correspondent VIDEO
    06.12.2017 [23:58]
    Rossiya-24 highlights Bakutel-2017 exhibition
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev responds to questions from the channel`s correspondent VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    22.12.2017 [22:04]
    Grand Mufti of Egypt: Baku conference is the result of Azerbaijan`s contribution to Islamic culture
    22.12.2017 [14:34]
    ‘Azerbaijan is an important partner for European Union’
    22.12.2017 [10:50]
    FM Zarif: Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey will jointly fight against international terrorism
    22.12.2017 [10:28]
    Paraguay’s Chamber of Deputies recognizes Khojaly genocide
    President Ilham Aliyev: Processes taking place in the world today support and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position