President Ilham Aliyev: Situation is deteriorating due to Armenia's ongoing military provocations against Azerbaijan

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“It is a pity that the region has not become a safer place. Unfortunately, the situation is deteriorating. This is mainly due to Armenia's ongoing military provocations against Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev said as he received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state said that the most aggressive step was taken by Armenia on 12 July. “They used artillery to fire on our military positions and villages. As a result, there were casualties among servicemen and a civilian was killed. Many houses were destroyed in the villages near the state border with Armenia. Prior to that, Armenia's military provocations on the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan were regular in nature. However, it was not as aggressive as this time.”