President Ilham Aliyev: Such ugly acts are manifestation of Armenian aggressive policy

Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

“Such ugly acts are a manifestation of Armenian aggressive policy. It is impossible to explain this policy logically. Because this policy is very contradictory and poses a great threat to Armenia,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the Security Council.

“I have said this many times and I want to say it again that Azerbaijan will never put up with the occupation of its occupied lands, will not put up with the occupation and will do its best to restore its territorial integrity,” the President added.