    President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to undertaken measures, the situation with COVID-19 has remained under control in Azerbaijan

    21.09.2020 [20:27]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    “Thanks to undertaken measures, the situation with COVID-19 has remained under control in Azerbaijan,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the high-level meeting in a video format to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

    “The World Health Organization named Azerbaijan as exemplary country in the fight against the pandemic. We have made voluntary contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million. During COVID pandemics Azerbaijan provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries,” the President said.

