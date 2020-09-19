  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: The activities of our oil workers serve the interests of the Azerbaijani people

    19.09.2020 [15:20]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    The activities of our oil workers serve the interests of the Azerbaijani people, and this is very important for them because they know that both the political and economic achievements of our country are largely based on the oil and gas factor, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijani television channels after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Absheron field offshore operations at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant on 19 September.

    Highly appreciating the activities of oil workers, the head of state recalled his years of work at the State Oil Company and said that the experience gained at that time was very valuable for him.

    Saying that he had worked alongside prominent oil workers, including the legendary oil worker Gurban Abbasov, President Ilham Aliyev described him as a very knowledgeable, professional and courageous specialist with a very principled position. He stressed that this huge derrick barge was named after him.

    Recognizing the merits of Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade, the head of state said that while he was working at the State Oil Company, he met with Khoshbakht Yusifzade every day and was meeting him today as well.

