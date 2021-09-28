President Ilham Aliyev: The new Armenian leadership made a huge miscalculation and suffered a bitter defeat as a result

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

“Going one year back, of course, we have the opportunity to analyze all these processes and all these events more accurately now. It seems that the Armenian leadership, the new leadership wanted to take pride on some military successes, to achieve a certain military success. However, they made a huge miscalculation, they made a huge mistake and suffered a bitter defeat as a result,” said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

“You know, Armenia's provocations against us had become regular in nature. Both their statements and steps taken against us showed that Armenia was preparing for a new war. I still can’t understand the reasons for this. Because if a state that has been occupying the lands of another state for 30 years intends to start a new war, this must be seriously investigated to find out the reasons,” the head of state noted.

“The steps confirming my words are quite obvious. In July, Armenia committed a military provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, and as a result of that provocation, 13 Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen were killed. At that time, Azerbaijan gave a fitting rebuff to the enemy, but we did not cross the state border. In other words, we simply removed them from the territory of Azerbaijan they had entered, and the clashes, which lasted several days, ended. Then, in August, a sabotage group was sent to Azerbaijan. It crossed the line of contact but our soldiers disarmed them. A year ago, speaking at a session of the United Nations General Assembly, I said that Armenia was preparing for a new war. Three days later, our positions and settlements came under artillery fire yet again. We