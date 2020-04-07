  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: The new quarantine rules pursue a goal to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan

    07.04.2020 [00:57]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

    "The new quarantine rules which entered into force on 5 April pursue one goal: to prevent the spread of the disease in Azerbaijan. This goal was also pursued by the decisions that were made prior to 5 April and the new rules. I have repeatedly said that we have demonstrated national unity, national accord, and we must also demonstrate responsibility. But in the current conditions, taking into account the rules that entered into force on 5 April, people should demonstrate discipline, because strict measures are envisaged in relation to those violating these rules. And these measures are already in place," said President Ilham Aliyev in his appeal to the people of Azerbaijan.

    "I am sure that our citizens will fully comply with these rules, the disease will not be widespread and we will be able to overcome this situation with minimum losses," the head of state noted.

