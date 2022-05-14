  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: The second Karabakh war is our common glorious history

    14.05.2022 [20:29]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    “The second Karabakh war is our common glorious history. We have put an end to 30 years of occupation, and on the first day of the war, the words of the President, my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan that “Azerbaijan is not alone and that Turkiye is with Azerbaijan” sent a serious message to many. Until the last minute of the war, until our flag was hoisted in Shusha, Turkiye was with us, Turkiye was behind us, Turkiye supported us, and the Azerbaijani people will never forget this brotherhood,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the opening ceremony of the Rize-Artvin Airport.

    “Today, we are together working side by side in the reconstruction of Karabakh. Many Turkish companies, including the company that built this miraculously beautiful airport, are also engaged in restoration of Karabakh. Today, thousands of our Turkish brothers are doing their part in the restoration of Karabakh in Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: The second Karabakh war is our common glorious history
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.05.2022 [20:24]
    President Ilham Aliyev: We are the closest countries in the world
    14.05.2022 [16:40]
    Turkish President: Lies and libels we faced during Second Karabakh War reminded us again of necessity to fight misinformation
    14.05.2022 [15:55]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Misinformation against our countries ongoing even today
    14.05.2022 [14:58]
    Fourth meeting of Ministers and High Officials of Organization of Turkic States in charge of Media and Information kicks off in Istanbul
    President Ilham Aliyev: The second Karabakh war is our common glorious history