  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: The second Karabakh war is our glorious history

    28.05.2023 [12:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev: The second Karabakh war is our glorious history

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “The second Karabakh war is our glorious history. Armenia is in a completely helpless state. It is still unable to heal the pain and wounds of the bitter defeat,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “The reality we live in today emerged on the basis of the results achieved after the Second Karabakh war,” the head of state added.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.05.2023 [01:24]
    President Ilham Aliyev: As a fraternal country, we are extremely proud of the successes of Türkiye
    29.05.2023 [01:00]
    President: Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are unparalleled in the world today
    28.05.2023 [17:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev: When I met the displaced people from Lachin 11 years ago, I told them that we would return and so it happened
    28.05.2023 [16:45]
    Azerbaijani President: Delimitation should be conducted on our conditions