President Ilham Aliyev: The second Karabakh war is our glorious history
28.05.2023 [12:45]
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
“The second Karabakh war is our glorious history. Armenia is in a completely helpless state. It is still unable to heal the pain and wounds of the bitter defeat,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.
“The reality we live in today emerged on the basis of the results achieved after the Second Karabakh war,” the head of state added.
