President Ilham Aliyev: The state does and will do its best to address the problems of martyr families

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

“We must never forget the first Karabakh war. We must not forget the martyrs. At that time, although they became martyrs, our lands were also lost. This time, they became martyrs, but we returned the lands. This is the difference, and this can be some kind of a consolation,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his remarks as he attended the opening of a new residential complex for families of martyrs and war disabled in Sabunchu district, Baku.

“Of course, the wound of losing a dear one will never heal but life goes on and will go on.

Now we have started the reconstruction of our lands. The image of our martyrs is eternally engraved on the liberated lands, on the new buildings being created, on houses, schools, hospitals, on each stone. They died for this land, they preferred the Motherland to anything else. The state does and will do its best to address the problems of martyr families,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.