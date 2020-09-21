President Ilham Aliyev: The world today needs, more than ever, respect for international law

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

“The NAM affirms that many new areas of concern and challenges have emerged, which require the renewal of commitment by the international community to uphold and defend the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the high-level meeting in a video format to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Armed conflicts, aggressive expansionist policies, terrorism, separatism, transnational organized crime and extremism coupled with human rights abuses, financial crises and environmental degradation continue to affect millions of people around the world. The world today needs, more than ever, respect for international law and effective global institutions to ensure compliance with it. The role of the Non-Aligned Movement in this regard is of utmost significance. Throughout its history the Movement has played a fundamental role in strengthening international peace and security and persistently called for strict adherence to the norms and principles of international law.

The NAM attaches great importance to strengthening the role of the United Nations and stresses that efforts should be made to develop its full potential,” the head of state said.