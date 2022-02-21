  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: There are ample opportunities for advancing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland

    21.02.2022 [13:02]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    “Relations between Azerbaijan and Poland share deep historical roots and fine traditions. Our historical ties have created a solid foundation for our cooperation in the modern era. It is gratifying that the present level of our relations has ascended to that of strategic partnership and is underpinned by the friendly traditions between our peoples,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland.

    The message says: “We attach great significance to ties between Azerbaijan and Poland. The high-level reciprocal visits and expanding of dialogue in the political, economic, trade, cultural and other spheres are the features defining the 30-year history of our diplomatic relations. Notably, this year we also celebrate the fifth anniversary of signing the “The Joint Declaration on the Road Map for Strategic Partnership and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland” that vividly demonstrates the nature of our relationship.

    I think that there are ample opportunities for advancing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland. We can further cement and expand our interaction through harnessing the full potential existing in economic, transportation and other domains.

    Continuous engagement and visits at the highest level hold special significance in developing interstate relations. I recall our meetings held in the spirit of sincerity and mutual trust with fond memories. I believe that through our joint efforts, the Azerbaijan-Poland ties will continue to develop and expand successfully in line with the interests of our countries and peoples.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: There are ample opportunities for advancing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.02.2022 [13:26]
    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: Aggressive separatism has led to a large-scale catastrophe in the region for decades
    21.02.2022 [12:34]
    Utah Senate and House welcome Azerbaijan
    21.02.2022 [12:27]
    EU Special Representative for South Caucasus: Glad to be back in Baku
    18.02.2022 [18:28]
    Khojaly Genocide in spotlight of international seminar in Istanbul
    President Ilham Aliyev: There are ample opportunities for advancing the mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland