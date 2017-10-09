President Ilham Aliyev: This year will go down in Azerbaijan`s history as a year of serious economic reforms

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

“This year will go down in the history of Azerbaijan as a year of serious economic reforms. Today construction and landscaping works in the regions, large cities and in Baku are widespread. Industrial output, development of agriculture and creation of industrial zones are all reality. The public and entrepreneurs approve of and support our policy,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Of course, our achievements in the economic sphere are reflected in the analyses of the Davos World Economic Forum. Azerbaijan has moved from 37th to 35th place and improved its rating position. Therefore, this analysis, the report reflecting the competitiveness of 140 countries, shows that Azerbaijan is among 35 most competitive countries in the world from the economic point of view. This is a great success and historic achievement. I would like to emphasize that we maintain, retain leadership in the whole CIS region. This, in fact, means that the success of our economic policy is recognized by the Davos Forum, which is the world's most prestigious economic forum,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

“Anyway, we knew that we are on the right track. Our economic policy is well reflected in the real life. The public and political stability, as well as people-government unity in Azerbaijan ensured attraction of investments in the economic sphere and encouraged local investors to invest in our country. Both foreign investors and local entrepreneurs have great confidence in our country and it is justified. It is not a coincidence that $8.3 billion was invested in the economy of our country over the first nine months of this year. The large portion of it is foreign investment,” added President Ilham Aliyev.