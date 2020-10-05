  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijani Army liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions

    05.10.2020 [20:38]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    “The Azerbaijani Army has today liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions. The successful operation of our heroic army continues. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account, AZERTAC reports.

