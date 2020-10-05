President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijani Army liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions
AzerTAg.az
05.10.2020 [20:38]
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
“The Azerbaijani Army has today liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions. The successful operation of our heroic army continues. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account, AZERTAC reports.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
05.10.2020 [20:08]
05.10.2020 [10:44]
05.10.2020 [06:30]
04.10.2020 [21:55]
MULTIMEDIA
05.10.2020 [12:53]
05.10.2020 [10:44]
05.04.2018
29.03.2018
05.10.2020 [21:24]
05.10.2020 [20:12]
05.10.2020 [19:44]
05.10.2020 [16:29]
05.10.2020 [11:26]
02.10.2020 [17:17]
02.10.2020 [11:51]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
05.10.2020 [19:19]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.10.2020 [19:17]
03.10.2020 [17:25]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
26.09.2020 [17:58]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
05.10.2020 [16:02]
05.10.2020 [15:30]
04.10.2020 [20:27]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note