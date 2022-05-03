President Ilham Aliyev: Today, it is pleasant to see the Azerbaijani – Israeli active collaboration in several important areas

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog as his country celebrates the national holiday-the Independence Day.

"It is with the best wishes that I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the State of Israel – the Independence Day," the head of state said in his message of congratulation.

"It is indeed the will of our peoples living in the conditions of friendship, mutual understanding and respect that historically stand in the core of interstate relations successfully developing between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel.

Today, it is pleasant to see the expansion of coverage area of the Azerbaijani – Israeli relations and active collaboration of our countries in several important areas. Undoubtedly, the opening of Trade and Tourism Offices of our country in Tel-Aviv will contribute to the development of our collaboration and interpersonal contacts," President Ilham Aliyev noted.

"I wish to note in particular the participation of Israeli companies in recovery and reconstruction operations conducted in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation.

I think that our interaction in energy, high technologies, education, military-technical and other fields has good opportunities for further development. I am confident that we will continue to put joint efforts to further expand traditional friendly relations between our countries and fully benefit from the potential of our cooperation," the Azerbaijani President added.

"On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Israel," President Ilham Aliyev concluded.