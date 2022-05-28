  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and unity are the main direction for our peoples

    28.05.2022 [18:57]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “We are always next to each other, both in good times and in difficult times, and we must and will make sure that there are only good days ahead. Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and unity are the main direction for our peoples, a very important factor for the region and the world, a factor of security and stability,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival in Baku.

    “The more confidently Turkiye and Azerbaijan walk together, the stronger peace and tranquility in our region will be. We and the whole world saw this during the second Karabakh war. Turkiye was with us. My dear brother, the words of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the first hours of the war that “Azerbaijan is not alone, Turkiye is with it”, gave us additional strength, inspiration and confidence,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

     

     

     

     

     

    President Ilham Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and unity are the main direction for our peoples
