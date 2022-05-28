  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: Turkiye and Azerbaijan have become a global powerhouse by joining forces

    28.05.2022 [19:23]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “We are leading our countries forward along the path to independence. I have said many times that Turkiye’s growing power strengthens us, and we have become a global powerhouse by joining our forces,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival in Baku.

    “Turkiye’s successful development is first of all associated with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In my activity, I have always tried to protect the national interests of the Azerbaijani people and state, to ensure the independent policy of Azerbaijan. The brotherhood between us should be an example to all the people of Turkiye and Azerbaijan,” the head of state mentioned.

    Expressing his confidence that Turkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to move forward, President Ilham Aliyev concluded his speech with slogans “Long live Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: Turkiye and Azerbaijan have become a global powerhouse by joining forces
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2022 [22:08]
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan
    28.05.2022 [21:47]
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: I am very pleased to be with you on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day
    28.05.2022 [21:38]
    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Although our diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago, the unity of our destinies extends to the depths of history
    28.05.2022 [21:27]
    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made post on his visit to Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev: Turkiye and Azerbaijan have become a global powerhouse by joining forces