President Ilham Aliyev: Unfortunately, our peace initiatives have not been yet positively responded by Armenian side

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

“We are ready to start immediately the process of delimitation of our borders. And, of course, after that process is ended-demarcation. We also express willingness to start to work together with Armenia on the future peace agreement. All these initiatives have been articulated on many times by me and by other Azerbaijani officials, but unfortunately, have not been yet positively responded by Armenian side. So our position is unchanged and there are certain steps, but I think during this year we could have made much bigger progress,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with Spanish EFE news agency.

“As I said you last time we are ready and actually the talks and the contacts have started. There is a format of cooperation on the level of deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. This format is dedicated to the issues related to the opening of communications,” the Azerbaijan President mentioned.

“Also, recently on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met. That was for the first time since the war ended. I think that the meeting as far as I was informed by our minister, was very constructive and promising. Our position remains unchanged, since the war ended. We want to establish normal relations with Armenia based on a mutual recognition of territorial integrity of both countries,” President Ilham Aliyev added.