    President Ilham Aliyev: We have ample opportunities to reap a bountiful harvest from the liberated lands this season

    08.01.2021 [13:37]

    Baku, January 8, AZERTAC

    “As for vegetables, there are greenhouses now. However, we have a favorable climate here, and our vegetables are better and cheaper, of course. At the same time, local products can compete with our vegetables in traditional markets, but no-one can compete with us in horticulture and fruit production,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he chaired a meeting in a video format on the results of 2020.

    Noting that viticulture has great potential, the head of state said: “In Soviet times, there were large vineyards. I was informed by “Azercosmos” that only 1,200 hectares of vineyards were illegally harvested. There are large grain fields. About 100,000 hectares or 90,000 hectares were intended for grain growing. This creates great opportunities for us. You also need to see if we really need so much land for grain growing or we should use it for other purposes. I must also say that this is a great loss for Armenia because there were about 200,000 hectares under grain in Armenia, i.e. together with liberated lands. About 100,000 in Armenia and about 90,000 in the occupied territories. They have now lost it. Of course, they will have big problems and we will have a great advantage. Therefore, you should take these factors into account. Of course, we must prepare recommendations and advice for those who will return to the liberated lands. Of course, subsidies will be integrated into the overall system. But as long as people have not returned there yet, the state is doing and should do this.”

    “We must also prepare for the autumn and spring planting seasons. We have ample opportunities to reap a bountiful harvest from the liberated lands this season,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

