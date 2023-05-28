  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: We have built a strong army

    28.05.2023 [12:37]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “We have built a strong army. This army crushed the enemy in 44 days, brought them to their knees and expelled them from our lands,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “We have raised a wonderful young generation – a patriotic and well-educated young generation was brought up in the national spirit. These young people liberated our lands. Young people from these regions who had not seen Lachin, Kalbajar and other lands under occupation were ready to die,” the head of state noted.

    “They were facing death. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. We will never forget their heroism. Thanks to their heroism and bravery, we are sitting here and life is reviving in these lands today,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

