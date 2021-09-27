President Ilham Aliyev: We will forever keep our martyrs in our hearts

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

“On 2 December last year, by my order, 27 September was declared the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan. Today, we bow once again to the memory of our heroic martyrs who died in the second Karabakh war and ask Allah to rest their souls in peace. We will forever keep our martyrs in our hearts,” said Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the nation on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance.

“Exactly one year ago, Armenia committed a military provocation against Azerbaijan and fired on our battle positions and residential areas. As a result of this cowardly shooting, our civilians and servicemen were killed in the first hours. In response to this bloody crime, the Azerbaijani Army launched a large-scale counter-offensive on my order and won a complete victory in the second Karabakh war which lasted 44 days,” the head of state noted.

“The foundation of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Museum of Victory will be laid today. A magnificent monument in honor of the heroes of the second Karabakh war will be erected in Baku, in one of the most beautiful places of our city. I must also say that a minute of silence will be declared across the country at 12 o'clock today,” President Ilham Aliyev mentioned.