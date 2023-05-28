  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: When I met the displaced people from Lachin 11 years ago, I told them that we would return and so it happened

    28.05.2023 [17:55]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “Many times, when I met the displaced people from Lachin and other regions that were occupied at the time, I tried to encourage them and told them that we would return, we would definitely return!” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “I knew that we would return, and if you watch the video recording of the meeting 11 years ago, you will see that I said that we would return and more beautiful houses would be built in Lachin. And so it happened. Therefore, the conditions for you and for former IDPs like you should be the best, the most beautiful, so that you can live comfortably here after long painful years. We will try to provide it in the future too,” the head of state noted.

