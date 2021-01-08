President Ilham Aliyev: With charming nature and historical sites, I am sure Karabakh will become one of the popular travel destinations in Azerbaijan

Baku, January 8, AZERTAC

“The Karabakh region has a great tourism potential. Therefore, tourist routes must be designed so that the tourism sector can develop without wasting any time after the return of life to this region,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he highlighted works to be done towards the development of tourism sector in Karabakh during a meeting in a video format on the results of 2020.

“From now on, international tourism exhibitions – which will be restored after the pandemic – should show the tourism potential of the Karabakh region, tourist routes and historical sites, so that we can showcase this region as a very attractive travel destination for the rest of the world. Given that the Karabakh region has a very rich, charming, unique nature and historical sites, I am sure it will become one of the popular travel destinations in Azerbaijan,” the head of state emphasized.

Noting that Azerbaijan has great plans, President Ilham Aliyev said: “The war ended only two months ago, but notice how much work has already been done. Restoration work has already begun, and this shows again that there is no difference between our words and our deeds. We said that we would restore these lands soon after they are liberated from occupation. I recently said that we would create a paradise in the Karabakh region, and I am keeping my word. It is up to all of us to fulfill these words.”

The head of state wished the former IDPs to return to their native lands soon saying, “The Azerbaijani state will do its best to bring that day closer. The united state of Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully and confidently.”