‘President Ilham Aliyev- A man with pure wisdom and statesmanship’

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Since the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Republic of Azerbaijan has progressed by every leaps and bounds. It has come a long way from being a newly interdependent country through its inclusive economic goals and friendly foreign policy options. It happened due to the vigilant policies initiated by former Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev. The visionary leadership continued and improved by his ingenious son and incumbent President, Ilham Aliyev. In contemporary times, the country stands as a united and developed nation. It has signed multilateral agreements of regional cooperation and socio-economic development with other countries to gain broader international support vis-à-vis its political narrative. The incumbent government under President Aliyev has masterfully outmaneuvered its rivals on all fronts. The major driving force behind Azerbaijan’s triumph and rise during the past couple of decades is President Ilham Aliyev’s visions.

There are only few leaders in the comity of nations who have gained popularity due to their successful conduct of statecraft and visionary policies. President Ilham Aliyev has been seen as one of the most powerful and respectable leaders not only in the world but also in the South Caucasus region. Since 2003, President Aliyev has facilitated Azerbaijan’s socio-economic and political developments by implementing major projects. His effective policies and robust initiatives have proved to be a boon for the state in liberating its districts from illegal Armenian occupation. The dynamic leadership seeks happiness for the people and progress for humanity. No matter how the global situation might have changed, Azerbaijan has always pursued the shared human values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom. It has championed internationalism, stood on the right side of history and the progressive side of humanity, and contributed to global peace and development. All these major developments were made possible due to President Ilham Aliyev’s far-sightedness and visions that have helped the nation to become more resilient.

Contribution to Regional Peace and Development:

The recent socio-economic developments in the global discourse have contributed a lot to bringing profound changes in international relations. Those changes have enabled states to shed the conventional nature of confrontation and move towards a shared future. In this aspect, Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Aliyev, has become a major stakeholder of peace in the South Caucasus. The leadership has always remained true to the cause of humanity and peaceful joint progress. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan not only successfully tackled these issues but also provided financial and medical assistance to other nations as well. This clearly depicts how the country has enhanced its global outreach through diplomatic means. It is clear that if a nation is resilient and strong from the inside, it will automatically present a great model of development and set an exceptional precedent for others. This can be witnessed by taking the Azerbaijani nation as a case study. The country has been enhancing its composite national strength, enabling people to enjoy the benefits that peaceful development brings and keep tamping the material and social foundations of the path to peaceful development.

Under all these assertions, it can be easily stated that taking a peaceful development path is consistent and built on Azerbaijan’s fine traditional culture. The leadership cherishes peace and stability within and outside the country. Undoubtedly, the country, under the prudent leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, is moving towards greater prosperity and a brighter future. Openness, inclusiveness and mutual learning are the defining features of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. Moreover, interaction and interdependence are the general trends promoted by the dynamic statesman President Ilham Aliyev. Thus, the South Caucasus region under his leadership will experience more prosperity and socioeconomic progress in the future.

Khalid Taimur Akram

Executive Director,

Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Islamabad