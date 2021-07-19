President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 4.8m for construction of highway in Tartar

Baku, July 19, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the construction of Evoghlu-Ashaghi Gapanli-Azad Garagoyunlu-Ilkhichilar-Kocharli highway in Tartar district. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 5 residential areas with a total population of 7,000 people.

