    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 4.8m for construction of highway in Tartar

    19.07.2021 [17:21]

    Baku, July 19, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the construction of Evoghlu-Ashaghi Gapanli-Azad Garagoyunlu-Ilkhichilar-Kocharli highway in Tartar district.

    Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 5 residential areas with a total population of 7,000 people.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 4.8m for construction of highway in Tartar
