    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5m to FC Qarabag

    14.12.2021 [17:56]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order allocating AZN 5 million to FC Qarabag, which reached the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off.

    On December 13, President Ilham Aliyev received members of Qarabag football club.

