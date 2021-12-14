President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5m to FC Qarabag

Baku, December 13, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order allocating AZN 5 million to FC Qarabag, which reached the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off. On December 13, President Ilham Aliyev received members of Qarabag football club.

