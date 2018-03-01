    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.1M for construction of Naftalan City Central Hospital

    01.03.2018 [19:19]

    Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on additional measures on the construction of Naftalan City Central Hospital.

    Under the Presidential Order, AZN 6,166,000 was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to the Ministry of Healthcare for continuation of construction of Naftalan City Central Hospital.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.1M for construction of Naftalan City Central Hospital
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Shabran
    28.02.2018 [19:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Shabran
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Nakhchivan
    15.02.2018 [21:26]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Nakhchivan
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 19,577,000 for construction of 15 kindergartens
    13.02.2018 [17:02]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 19,577,000 for construction of 15 kindergartens
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 12 million for reconstruction of water supply and sewage systems in Mingachevir
    07.02.2018 [21:31]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 12 million for reconstruction of water supply and sewage systems in Mingachevir
    Other news in this section
    28.02.2018 [19:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2M for construction of carpet weaving workshop in Shabran
    20.02.2018 [19:21]
    U.S., Azerbaijan help farmers make affordable anımal feed in Zardab
    20.02.2018 [11:32]
    Azerbaijani President approves funding for construction of Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway
    16.02.2018 [21:09]
    Indian ambassador visits Astara and Lankaran districts
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.1M for construction of Naftalan City Central Hospital