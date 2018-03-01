President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.1M for construction of Naftalan City Central Hospital
01.03.2018 [19:19]
Baku, March 1, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on additional measures on the construction of Naftalan City Central Hospital.
Under the Presidential Order, AZN 6,166,000 was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to the Ministry of Healthcare for continuation of construction of Naftalan City Central Hospital.
