President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.4 for construction of highway in Khizi

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the construction of Gilazi-Khizi (18km)-Garabulag highway in Khizi district. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 6.4 manats for the construction of the highway.

