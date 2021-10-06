  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.4 for construction of highway in Khizi

    06.10.2021 [13:18]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the construction of Gilazi-Khizi (18km)-Garabulag highway in Khizi district.

    Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 6.4 manats for the construction of the highway.

