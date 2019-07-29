    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 7.8m for construction of road in Salyan

    29.07.2019 [18:22]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Abadkend-Kolani-Khalaj-Yenikend highway in Salyan district.

    Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 7.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 7.8m for construction of road in Salyan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2019 [15:49]
    Bilal Erdogan visits House Museum of Nuru Pasha in Ganja
    26.07.2019 [14:16]
    First National Yaylag Festival kicks off in Gadabay
    25.07.2019 [16:19]
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Aghjabadi
    02.07.2019 [17:39]
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Astara
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 7.8m for construction of road in Salyan