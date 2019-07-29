Baku, July 29, AZERTAC President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Abadkend-Kolani-Khalaj-Yenikend highway in Salyan district. Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 7.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 7.8m for construction of road in Salyan

