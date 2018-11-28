President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 9m for construction of road in Yardimli

Baku, November 28, AZERTAC President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the construction of Yardimli-Bozayran-Burzunbul-Vargaduz-Sirig road in Yardimli district. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 9 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 15 residential areas with a total population of 20,000 people.

