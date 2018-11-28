    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 9m for construction of road in Yardimli

    28.11.2018 [19:20]

    Baku, November 28, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the construction of Yardimli-Bozayran-Burzunbul-Vargaduz-Sirig road in Yardimli district.

    Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 9 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 15 residential areas with a total population of 20,000 people.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 9m for construction of road in Yardimli
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 11m for construction of road in Zagatala
    29.11.2018 [20:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 11m for construction of road in Zagatala
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.4m for construction of road in Gobustan
    23.10.2018 [21:12]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 6.4m for construction of road in Gobustan
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Guba district
    20.09.2018 [20:20]
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Guba district
    President allocates AZN4.6m for construction of road in Zardab
    30.08.2018 [12:06]
    President allocates AZN4.6m for construction of road in Zardab
    Other news in this section
    30.11.2018 [11:01]
    Sheki, Varazdin city of Croatia sign cooperation charter
    29.11.2018 [20:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 11m for construction of road in Zagatala
    28.11.2018 [15:52]
    Diplomatic staff of TURKPA Secretariat visits Jojug Marjanli
    20.11.2018 [17:15]
    ® Internet security and digital citizenship in Shirvan
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 9m for construction of road in Yardimli