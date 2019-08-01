President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Agdash

Baku, August 1, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Orta Gasil-Shordahna-Garaghan Shikhlar-Kukal-Arab-Ikinci Aral highway in Agdash district. Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 18.7 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 16 residential areas with a total population of 17,000 people.

