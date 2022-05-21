President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for design and restoration of Shusha Realniy School

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to design and restore the building of the Shusha Realniy School. Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated 1 million manats for the design and restoration of the Shusha Realniy School building.

