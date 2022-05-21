  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for design and restoration of Shusha Realniy School

    21.05.2022 [11:24]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to design and restore the building of the Shusha Realniy School.

    Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated 1 million manats for the design and restoration of the Shusha Realniy School building.

