President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of secondary school No304 in Baku VIDEO

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the secondary school No304 constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Kurdakhani settlement of Sabunchu district, Baku.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed conditions created at the 960-seat school.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov gave information about the school.

The school has classrooms, labor, military and computer rooms, a laboratory, libraries, a canteen and a gym.