President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva planted trees in a park to be created in Fuzuli city VIDEO

Fuzuli, May 10, AZERTAC The reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev is reviving these places, and the consequences of the damage caused to the ecological system by the Armenians are being eliminated. As part of a visit to the city of Fuzuli, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva planted trees in the territory of the new central park complex to be created in the city.

