President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction progress at Zangilan International Airport

Zangilan, May 26, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also visited Zangilan district on 26 May.

The President and the First Lady familiarized themselves with the progress of construction at Zangilan International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed about the work being done at the airport.

Earthworks had been completed on the apron and asphalt-concrete work was currently underway on the runway. The runway will be 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. The airport will be capable of accommodating all types of aircraft, including heavy cargo aircraft.

The construction of the airport's air traffic control tower was scheduled for completion in July. Work on the terminal building is to be completed by the end of August. Built in accordance with international standards, the terminal building will be able to serve 200 passengers per hour. VIP halls, cafes, medical services and office rooms will be created inside the terminal. Equipment and materials have been imported from Italy, Germany and Turkiye.

Zangilan International Airport is one of the main factors in making Karabakh an important transport hub. The airport is also of strategic importance in terms of strengthening the Zangazur corridor with air transport infrastructure. The pace of work is making it possible to turn it into an international transport and logistical hub.

Two more international airports are being built in the liberated territories after Fuzuli Airport. One of them is the Zangilan Airport and the other is being built in Lachin district.