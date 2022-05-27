  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed intensive orchard in Zangilan district

    27.05.2022 [11:05]

    Zangilan, May 27, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the intensive orchard in Zangilan district.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed intensive orchard in Zangilan district
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    26.05.2022 [23:17]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO
    26.05.2022 [21:05]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post from Zangilan district VIDEO
    26.05.2022 [21:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction progress at Zangilan International Airport VIDEO
    26.05.2022 [20:45]
    Foundation stone for 330/110 kilovolt Jabrayil energy junction of AzerEnergy OJSC was laid VIDEO