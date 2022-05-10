  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed repair and restoration work carried out at Shusha Realniy School

    10.05.2022 [22:18]

    Shusha, May 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed the repair and restoration work to be carried out at Shusha Realniy School.

    Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev informed the President and the First Lady of the work to be done here.

