President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed restoration work carried out in administrative building and Shirin Su Bath in Shusha

Shusha, May 10, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today arrived in the city of Shusha for a visit.

Special Representative of President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the President and the First Lady of the final completion work in the administrative building and landscaping work carried out around it.

The President and the First Lady then viewed the restoration work carried out in Shirin Su Bath in Shusha.

Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov informed that the restoration work in the historical Shirin Su Bath is carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The bath is on the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of national importance and will be restored preserving its historical appearance.

The Shirin Su Bath was built in 1880. The bath was called "Shirin Su" (fresh water) thanks to the fact that it used drinking water, which was brought to city, back in 1873, by Khan gizi Khurshidbanu Natavan. It functioned until the occupation of Shusha by Armenians on May 8, 1992. Like all other monuments, this ancient bath was destroyed by Armenians during the occupation.