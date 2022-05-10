  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district

    10.05.2022 [13:51]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli district.

    The President and the First Lady laid a foundation stone for Vocational Lyceum in the city of Fuzuli, planted trees in the territory of the central park to be created, and attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the district central hospital.

