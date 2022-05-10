  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district
    Foundation stone for Vocational Lyceum was laid in Fuzuli city VIDEO

    10.05.2022 [20:00]

    Fuzuli, May 10, AZERTAC

    On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district.

    The President and the First Lady first attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a Vocational Lyceum to be constructed in the city of Fuzuli.

    Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the complex.

    The head of state laid the foundation stone for the Fuzuli city Vocational Lyceum.

    The Vocational Lyceum will cover an area of 3.4 hectares.

    The head of state laid the foundation stone for the Fuzuli city Vocational Lyceum.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district
    Foundation stone for Vocational Lyceum was laid in Fuzuli city VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    10.05.2022 [23:00]
    Address by President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha
    10.05.2022 [22:41]
    Shusha Digital Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC was inaugurated
    10.05.2022 [22:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed repair and restoration work carried out at Shusha Realniy School
    10.05.2022 [22:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited area where Shusha Boutique Hotel will be located
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district Foundation stone for Vocational Lyceum was laid in Fuzuli city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district Foundation stone for Vocational Lyceum was laid in Fuzuli city VIDEO