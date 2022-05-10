President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district
Foundation stone for Vocational Lyceum was laid in Fuzuli city VIDEO
10.05.2022 [20:00]
Fuzuli, May 10, AZERTAC
On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli district.
The President and the First Lady first attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a Vocational Lyceum to be constructed in the city of Fuzuli.
Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev informed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the complex.
The head of state laid the foundation stone for the Fuzuli city Vocational Lyceum.
The Vocational Lyceum will cover an area of 3.4 hectares.
