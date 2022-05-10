President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited area where Shusha Boutique Hotel will be located

Shusha, May 10, AZERTAC As part of a trip to Shusha, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the area where the Shusha Boutique Hotel will be located. Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the repair and restoration work carried out here.

