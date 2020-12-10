  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev VIDEO

    10.12.2020 [12:28]

    Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, have visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    The heads of state laid wreaths at the tomb of the national leader.

