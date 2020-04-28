President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development held videoconference VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
28.04.2020 [16:00]
Baku, April 28, AZERTAC
On the initiative of the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), a videoconference has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the EBRD Suma Chakrabarti.
The videoconference was attended by the leadership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy, Governor of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development from Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.
